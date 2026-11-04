Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The Protect College Sports Act was designed to rein in some of the court-imposed chaos that has dominated big-time college athletics.
Published:
Updated:
The results of the midterm election may signal the end — at least for now — of a legislative effort sold as a major reform of college sports.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The results of the midterm election may signal the end — at least for now — of a legislative effort sold as a major reform of college sports.
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