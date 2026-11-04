Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The president will use the veto power to prevent the Democrats from wrecking his progress on American prosperity.
President Trump and the GOP took a licking last night. There’s no way around it. I thought they might hold on to the Senate, but clearly I was wrong. It’s not a blue tsunami, though, or other catastrophic phrases that are being used.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Trump and the GOP took a licking last night. There’s no way around it. I thought they might hold on to the Senate, but clearly I was wrong. It’s not a blue tsunami, though, or other catastrophic phrases that are being used.
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