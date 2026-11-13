Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
A reorganization of special operations oversight within the Pentagon harkens back to the World War II-era Office of Strategic Services.
Published:
Updated:
The World War II-era spying organization that gave birth to the CIA is back — now overseeing special operations efforts inside the Pentagon.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
The World War II-era spying organization that gave birth to the CIA is back — now overseeing special operations efforts inside the Pentagon.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime