Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
‘Ukraine has slipped off the American leash and found a commercial alternative that the White House cannot switch off with a phone call,’ a pro-war Russian military Telegram channel laments.
Published:
Updated:
In the latest indication that the Trump administration is losing leverage over Ukraine, Kyiv is using an Israeli alternative to Elon Musk’s military communications system. The Israeli system, HiSKY has a far narrower bandwidth than Mr. Musk’s Starshield, but it allows Ukrainians to control drones flying as far east as Siberia.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
In the latest indication that the Trump administration is losing leverage over Ukraine, Kyiv is using an Israeli alternative to Elon Musk’s military communications system. The Israeli system, HiSKY has a far narrower bandwidth than Mr. Musk’s Starshield, but it allows Ukrainians to control drones flying as far east as Siberia.
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