A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
The legal lion reminds that the Constitution grants Democrats the power to ‘turn off the lights.’
Associate Justice Samuel Alito’s declaration that Congress has the prerogative to “turn off the lights” at the Supreme Court is both black letter law and a blinking red warning. It is fitting that he made those remarks at the Antonin Scalia Memorial Dinner hosted by the Federalist Society, named for the sage whose ballast was constitutional bedrock. Justice Alito, the court’s oldest justice, offered 1,000 lawyers a lesson in the meaning of the parchment.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Associate Justice Samuel Alito’s declaration that Congress has the prerogative to “turn off the lights” at the Supreme Court is both black letter law and a blinking red warning. It is fitting that he made those remarks at the Antonin Scalia Memorial Dinner hosted by the Federalist Society, named for the sage whose ballast was constitutional bedrock. Justice Alito, the court’s oldest justice, offered 1,000 lawyers a lesson in the meaning of the parchment.
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