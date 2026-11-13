Associate Justice Samuel Alito’s declaration that Congress has the prerogative to “turn off the lights” at the Supreme Court is both black letter law and a blinking red warning. It is fitting that he made those remarks at the Antonin Scalia Memorial Dinner hosted by the Federalist Society, named for the sage whose ballast was constitutional bedrock. Justice Alito, the court’s oldest justice, offered 1,000 lawyers a lesson in the meaning of the parchment.