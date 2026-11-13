Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The Treasury Secretary is the best wartime Treasury secretary since World War II.
Published:
Updated:
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is having a good day. That’s right, Mr. Bessent is having a good day. The secretary early this morning blasted Iran, stood up to their threats on him and his family, and pointed out that his Operation Outcast and its economic strangulation is working.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is having a good day. That’s right, Mr. Bessent is having a good day. The secretary early this morning blasted Iran, stood up to their threats on him and his family, and pointed out that his Operation Outcast and its economic strangulation is working.
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