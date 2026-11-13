Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The two New Yorkers’ surprising relationship borders on bromance, with small businesses the latest to reap the benefits.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani says his cozy relationship with President Donald Trump is what led the negotiator-in-chief to give businesses across the country an extra 90 days to get on board with new food benefit program requirements.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Mayor Zohran Mamdani says his cozy relationship with President Donald Trump is what led the negotiator-in-chief to give businesses across the country an extra 90 days to get on board with new food benefit program requirements.
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