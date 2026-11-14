Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Lucy Jane Santos examines legendary lore that has obscured what actually happened on the set of Billy Wilder’s beloved 1959 comedy.
Published:
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‘Nobody’s Perfect: The Making of Some Like It Hot’
By Lucy Jane Santos
White Owl, 224 pages
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
‘Nobody’s Perfect: The Making of Some Like It Hot’
By Lucy Jane Santos
White Owl, 224 pages
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