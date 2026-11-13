A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
A communication issue was impacting all air route traffic control centers.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon for all American airports due to a communication issue impacting all air route traffic control centers.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon for all American airports due to a communication issue impacting all air route traffic control centers.
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