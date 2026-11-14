A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
Brand’s case shows the entertainment industry has a remarkable capacity to tolerate predators — until tolerating them is no longer convenient.
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Russell Brand has been sentenced to ten and a half years in prison. Having read the judge’s sentencing remarks, I can understand why. But something about this entire affair troubles me. And it isn’t simply what Brand did to the women he assaulted.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Russell Brand has been sentenced to ten and a half years in prison. Having read the judge’s sentencing remarks, I can understand why. But something about this entire affair troubles me. And it isn’t simply what Brand did to the women he assaulted.
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