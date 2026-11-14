Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Mothers, child brides and women who killed their abusers are going to the gallows, while political protesters wait on death row.
Published:
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Guards at Mashhad’s Vakilabad Prison in Iran dragged Mahboubeh Shabani out of her ward in September and into a solitary cell. Two days earlier, her lawyer had been told a Revolutionary Court sentenced her to death for “operational action” to strengthen Israel, America and opposition groups.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Guards at Mashhad’s Vakilabad Prison in Iran dragged Mahboubeh Shabani out of her ward in September and into a solitary cell. Two days earlier, her lawyer had been told a Revolutionary Court sentenced her to death for “operational action” to strengthen Israel, America and opposition groups.
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