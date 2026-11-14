Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Health costs helped Democrats sweep Congress two days after open enrollment began, but premiums are still rising, medical debt keeps piling up, and the party is divided over how far to go.
Published:
Updated:
Two days after the Affordable Care Act marketplaces opened for 2027 enrollment, voters delivered their verdict on what Americans pay for health care.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Two days after the Affordable Care Act marketplaces opened for 2027 enrollment, voters delivered their verdict on what Americans pay for health care.
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