A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
Court has yet to decide fate of foreign worker jailed for insulting the prophet Mohammed.
Published:
Updated:
It took Anojan Sivarasa about 10 minutes to delete the Facebook comment he later told a judge he wrote in anger. Saudi Arabia almost executed him for it anyway.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
It took Anojan Sivarasa about 10 minutes to delete the Facebook comment he later told a judge he wrote in anger. Saudi Arabia almost executed him for it anyway.
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