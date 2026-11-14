Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Medics in Dnipro now scrub down wounded troops like victims of a biological attack, as researchers warn drug-resistant bacteria are following soldiers out of the war zone.
Published:
Updated:
Before a wounded Ukrainian soldier is carried into one hospital in Dnipro these days, he is stripped, washed and swabbed with antiseptic inside a large tent outside its doors. Medics cut away dirty bandages, pull out catheters and bag up filthy uniforms. The routine comes from the playbook for a biological weapons attack.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Before a wounded Ukrainian soldier is carried into one hospital in Dnipro these days, he is stripped, washed and swabbed with antiseptic inside a large tent outside its doors. Medics cut away dirty bandages, pull out catheters and bag up filthy uniforms. The routine comes from the playbook for a biological weapons attack.
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