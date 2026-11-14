A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
As the former White House press secretary speaks out about the Jensen Huang scandal, there are still questions about the investment work her husband pursued.
Published:
Updated:
The former White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, believes President Trump should not go to communist China next week in protest of the dictatorship’s spying activities, but questions linger from her brief tenure behind the podium about her husband’s business dealings with North Korea.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The former White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, believes President Trump should not go to communist China next week in protest of the dictatorship’s spying activities, but questions linger from her brief tenure behind the podium about her husband’s business dealings with North Korea.
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