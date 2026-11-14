Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Officials say faulty equipment, not sabotage, triggered Friday’s travel chaos as thousands of flights remain disrupted into the weekend.
Published:
Updated:
Federal officials sought Saturday to quell speculation about what caused Friday’s unprecedented nationwide ground stop, insisting the disruption stemmed from an equipment failure rather than any cyberattack or artificial intelligence malfunction.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Federal officials sought Saturday to quell speculation about what caused Friday’s unprecedented nationwide ground stop, insisting the disruption stemmed from an equipment failure rather than any cyberattack or artificial intelligence malfunction.
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