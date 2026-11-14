Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Grounded flights and cancellations cause plenty of turbulence for college and pro schedules,
Published:
Updated:
The Federal Aviation Administration’s decision to ground all flights nationwide for several hours Friday threw the American sports landscape into chaos, leaving NBA, NHL and college athletic programs scrambling to reach their destinations in time for games this weekend.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
The Federal Aviation Administration’s decision to ground all flights nationwide for several hours Friday threw the American sports landscape into chaos, leaving NBA, NHL and college athletic programs scrambling to reach their destinations in time for games this weekend.
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