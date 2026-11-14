A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
White House officials settled several questions that had been prompting press speculation ahead of the president’s travel to Asia next week.
Published:
Updated:
Vladimir Putin is in, Kim Jong Un is out, and any talk of the Nvidia scandal involving Jensen Huang is off the table, according to a White House briefing on plans for President Trump’s trip to Asia next week. And Elon Musk is along for the ride.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Vladimir Putin is in, Kim Jong Un is out, and any talk of the Nvidia scandal involving Jensen Huang is off the table, according to a White House briefing on plans for President Trump’s trip to Asia next week. And Elon Musk is along for the ride.
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