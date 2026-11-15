Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Let’s start with what it means to be an American.
Published:
Updated:
Where should the Republican Party go from here after its defeat on November 4? The stakes in getting the answer right could not be higher. Vice President Vance has emerged as a veritable anti-Reagan, calling for a repudiation of the first principles of Reagan’s grand legacy.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Where should the Republican Party go from here after its defeat on November 4? The stakes in getting the answer right could not be higher. Vice President Vance has emerged as a veritable anti-Reagan, calling for a repudiation of the first principles of Reagan’s grand legacy.
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