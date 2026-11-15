Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Experts cannot predict what happens now that Shamonda virus has claimed its first victim.
Published:
Updated:
The virus that killed a man in Lyon, France, had spent 61 years doing nothing to humans.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
The virus that killed a man in Lyon, France, had spent 61 years doing nothing to humans.
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