Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Bogotá tells the United Nations more than 130,000 Colombians have been murdered since the 2016 accord once hailed as a landmark achievement.
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Colombia’s president is autographing bombs.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Colombia’s president is autographing bombs.
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