Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
A new Broadway play about Auschwitz risks inviting audiences to project today’s politics onto the past.
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“When are you culpable? When are you complicit? And when are you complacent?”
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
“When are you culpable? When are you complicit? And when are you complacent?”
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