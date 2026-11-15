Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Among the factors causing glum spirits among environmentalists is a disappointing turnout by the world leaders best positioned to impact climate policy.
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Climate activists are bracing for a letdown as this year’s annual gathering of scientists, politicians, lobbyists, and NGO leaders — known as COP31 — heads into its second and final week at Antalya, Turkey.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Climate activists are bracing for a letdown as this year’s annual gathering of scientists, politicians, lobbyists, and NGO leaders — known as COP31 — heads into its second and final week at Antalya, Turkey.
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