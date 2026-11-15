Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
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In ‘Hamlet Hail to the Thief,’ Thom Yorke’s Radiohead gives Shakespeare a daring new pulse in an unorthodox but largely successful theatrical experiment.
“Are you such a dreamer to put the world to rights?”
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
“Are you such a dreamer to put the world to rights?”
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