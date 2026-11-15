A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
The military-green lambskin coach jacket, bonded to wool and nylon, lists at $6,250 in America.
It’s easy to be cynical about designer fashion. Houses that once stood for the best quality, construction, and design now traffic largely in status-seeking, selling gimmicky items for the affluent and tasteless at offensive margins. In 2024, Italian court documents showed Dior paying Chinese-owned workshops near Milan about $57 to assemble a handbag it sold for about $2,780. Add in pre-distressing — artificially aging products to make them look worn in, to the detriment of the durability that otherwise would have allowed them to get to that point — and it’s easy to be dismissive.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
It’s easy to be cynical about designer fashion. Houses that once stood for the best quality, construction, and design now traffic largely in status-seeking, selling gimmicky items for the affluent and tasteless at offensive margins. In 2024, Italian court documents showed Dior paying Chinese-owned workshops near Milan about $57 to assemble a handbag it sold for about $2,780. Add in pre-distressing — artificially aging products to make them look worn in, to the detriment of the durability that otherwise would have allowed them to get to that point — and it’s easy to be dismissive.
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