It’s easy to be cynical about designer fashion. Houses that once stood for the best quality, construction, and design now traffic largely in status-seeking, selling gimmicky items for the affluent and tasteless at offensive margins. In 2024, Italian court documents showed Dior paying Chinese-owned workshops near Milan about $57 to assemble a handbag it sold for about $2,780. Add in pre-distressing — artificially aging products to make them look worn in, to the detriment of the durability that otherwise would have allowed them to get to that point — and it’s easy to be dismissive.