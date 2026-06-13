Designer Fashion Gets Increasingly Expensive as it Delivers Diminishing Returns

‘Ask E. Jean’ Is a Hagiographic Look at the Gonzo Writer Who Has Twice Bested Trump in Court
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Luxury fashion brands have raised prices so aggressively that they’re driving away customers and undermining their own futures.
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