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House Passes $70 Billion Funding Legislation for Immigration Enforcement

Left out of the bill are funds for the president’s ballroom and a prohibition on the establishment of an ‘anti-weaponization fund.’

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents run out of Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center as they protect vehicles during a shift change on June 7, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents run out of Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center as they protect vehicles during a shift change on June 7, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. Adam Gray/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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House Passes $70 Billion Funding Legislation for Immigration Enforcement | The New York Sun