Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The deep space vehicle intended to travel 40,000 years to get to the Little Dipper reaches one light day away from Earth on Wednesday.
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A giant leap for mankind just got a little gianter as Voyager 1 achieves a distance of one light day from earth on Wednesday, a journey that has been nearly 50 years in the making.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
A giant leap for mankind just got a little gianter as Voyager 1 achieves a distance of one light day from earth on Wednesday, a journey that has been nearly 50 years in the making.
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