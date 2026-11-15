Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
‘I’ll leave the internal workings of the Commerce Department to the Commerce Department,’ the Treasury Secretary says.
Published:
Updated:
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says he does not know why the Singaporean technology firm at the center of the Nvidia national security scandal is not subject to tighter trade restrictions, given reports about its suspected role as a pass-through for Nvidia chips to China.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says he does not know why the Singaporean technology firm at the center of the Nvidia national security scandal is not subject to tighter trade restrictions, given reports about its suspected role as a pass-through for Nvidia chips to China.
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