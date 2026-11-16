Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The series includes too much ideological ax-grinding, and too few contributions from people who have thought deeply about these subjects.
In 1895, sociologist Émile Durkheim startled progressives by saying: “Crime is normal.” Any society must have standards, some of which are so foundational they must be buttressed by punishing violations. Which, given human proclivities, are inevitable.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
In 1895, sociologist Émile Durkheim startled progressives by saying: “Crime is normal.” Any society must have standards, some of which are so foundational they must be buttressed by punishing violations. Which, given human proclivities, are inevitable.
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