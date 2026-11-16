Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Bruce Norris turns society’s most abhorred men into uneasy and unforgettable Broadway theater.
It’s not unusual for plays, or films or novels, to invite sympathy for criminals, but they’re seldom the sort we meet in “Downstate.” Bruce Norris’s tragicomedy, which since its 2018 premiere at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre has earned substantial acclaim in other cities — including New York, where it was staged off-Broadway four years later — is set in a group home inhabited by four men convicted of sexual offenses. The levels vary, but all involved children or minors.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
It’s not unusual for plays, or films or novels, to invite sympathy for criminals, but they’re seldom the sort we meet in “Downstate.” Bruce Norris’s tragicomedy, which since its 2018 premiere at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre has earned substantial acclaim in other cities — including New York, where it was staged off-Broadway four years later — is set in a group home inhabited by four men convicted of sexual offenses. The levels vary, but all involved children or minors.
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