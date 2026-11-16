It’s not unusual for plays, or films or novels, to invite sympathy for criminals, but they’re seldom the sort we meet in “Downstate.” Bruce Norris’s tragicomedy, which since its 2018 premiere at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre has earned substantial acclaim in other cities — including New York, where it was staged off-Broadway four years later — is set in a group home inhabited by four men convicted of sexual offenses. The levels vary, but all involved children or minors.