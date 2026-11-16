Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The mask is slipping and the truth is coming out.
Senate and House Democrats have not taken back the gavels yet, but they are already talking serious trash.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Senate and House Democrats have not taken back the gavels yet, but they are already talking serious trash.
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