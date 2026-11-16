A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
The move to replace the police with a civilian unit charged with de-escalation and crowd control is drawing criticism from law enforcement officials and lawmakers concerned about public safety.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani is moving forward with his pledge to replace New York City‘s specialized protest response police with an unarmed, civilian unit called the “Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division.”
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Mayor Zohran Mamdani is moving forward with his pledge to replace New York City‘s specialized protest response police with an unarmed, civilian unit called the “Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division.”
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