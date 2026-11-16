A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
The president says he believes the former Nvidia CEO has ‘learned a big lesson.’
Published:
Updated:
President Trump is indicating he would like to see former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reinstated as thousands of supporters and shareholders, including Elon Musk, are calling on the chipmaker to return to the helm of his $4 trillion company.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Trump is indicating he would like to see former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reinstated as thousands of supporters and shareholders, including Elon Musk, are calling on the chipmaker to return to the helm of his $4 trillion company.
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