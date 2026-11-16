Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Before taking off for Shenzhen from Manila, Trump is to meet the prime ministers of India, Australia, and Japan for their first ‘Quad Four’ summit in two years.
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President Trump flies into the heart of America’s deepest security concerns when he meets Asian-Pacific leaders this week at odds over Ukraine, the Middle East, the South China Sea, Taiwan, and Korea.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
President Trump flies into the heart of America’s deepest security concerns when he meets Asian-Pacific leaders this week at odds over Ukraine, the Middle East, the South China Sea, Taiwan, and Korea.
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