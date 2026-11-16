Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Lawmakers, administration clash over the cost of upgrading air traffic controls as Trump says the outdated equipment ‘had a heart attack.’
A single malfunctioning router is being blamed for triggering the longest nationwide flight ground stop in America since September 11, 2001. While planes are back in the air, the fallout is expected to last as the Trump administration deals with a Congress that has to decide whether and how much funding to give the government to fix America’s aging air traffic control system.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
A single malfunctioning router is being blamed for triggering the longest nationwide flight ground stop in America since September 11, 2001. While planes are back in the air, the fallout is expected to last as the Trump administration deals with a Congress that has to decide whether and how much funding to give the government to fix America’s aging air traffic control system.
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