Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
California’s governor moved to commute every death sentence in his state, weeks after Tennessee tried but failed to execute Christa Pike.
Published:
Updated:
Governor Gavin Newsom of California on Nov. 5 moved to empty the largest death row in the Western Hemisphere. Among the 548 sentences that would be converted to life without parole were those of 17 women – roughly a third of all the women on death row in America.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Governor Gavin Newsom of California on Nov. 5 moved to empty the largest death row in the Western Hemisphere. Among the 548 sentences that would be converted to life without parole were those of 17 women – roughly a third of all the women on death row in America.
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