A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
The special counsel is facing a growing effort to discipline him professionally in Tennessee.
Special Jack Smith is fighting to save his law license in Tennessee, where the state’s Republican senior senator, Bill Hagerty, is seeking to have the former special counsel disbarred for his investigation of President Trump.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Special Jack Smith is fighting to save his law license in Tennessee, where the state’s Republican senior senator, Bill Hagerty, is seeking to have the former special counsel disbarred for his investigation of President Trump.
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