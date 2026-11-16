A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
An Ohio city issued a cease-and-desist order to the man for creating an illegal ‘religious place of assembly,’ then prevented him from appealing.
An Ohio man who filed a religious-discrimination lawsuit against his hometown is getting a boost from the Trump administration, which will participate in oral arguments before the Supreme Court against the city of University Heights, its mayor, and planning officials
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
An Ohio man who filed a religious-discrimination lawsuit against his hometown is getting a boost from the Trump administration, which will participate in oral arguments before the Supreme Court against the city of University Heights, its mayor, and planning officials
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime