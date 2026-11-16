A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
‘I am confident I will be elected majority leader, and our caucus is really united,’ Schumer said.
Senator Chuck Schumer’s public commitments in the race for Senate majority leader far outpace his challenger, Senator Chris Van Hollen. Mr. Van Hollen says around 10 Democrats are privately telling him that he has their support, on top of the four who have publicly endorsed him, as Democrats deliberate just how combative they want to be for the remainder of President Trump’s term.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Senator Chuck Schumer’s public commitments in the race for Senate majority leader far outpace his challenger, Senator Chris Van Hollen. Mr. Van Hollen says around 10 Democrats are privately telling him that he has their support, on top of the four who have publicly endorsed him, as Democrats deliberate just how combative they want to be for the remainder of President Trump’s term.
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