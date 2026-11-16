A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
Senator John Cornyn says the nominee for the federal bench in Texas has not undergone a traditional judicial evaluation.
Outgoing Senator John Cornyn — who lost his seat after President Trump endorsed his primary opponent — is reportedly blocking one of the president’s judicial nominees.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Outgoing Senator John Cornyn — who lost his seat after President Trump endorsed his primary opponent — is reportedly blocking one of the president’s judicial nominees.
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