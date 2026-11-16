Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
‘The Sunnis, other than a few exceptions like Qatar, are anti-Iran. Some of them speak out; others merely whisper it,’ an Arab watcher tells the Sun.
While several Gulf leaders claim publicly that they oppose renewed attacks on Iran, many in the Arab world quietly hope to end the Islamic Republic’s mullah regime.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
While several Gulf leaders claim publicly that they oppose renewed attacks on Iran, many in the Arab world quietly hope to end the Islamic Republic’s mullah regime.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime