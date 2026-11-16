Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The question is getting constitutional as schools maneuver to keep their donors private.
Published:
Updated:
In the Trump administration’s burgeoning confrontation with American universities over the identity of their donors, the Sun is with the schools. It’s one thing for the Department of Education to find out who is giving all the billions to our schools. A law mandating that was passed in 1986. It’s another for the government to publish the lists of donors. That strikes us as a swerve onto the road to ruin and a violation of civil rights.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
In the Trump administration’s burgeoning confrontation with American universities over the identity of their donors, the Sun is with the schools. It’s one thing for the Department of Education to find out who is giving all the billions to our schools. A law mandating that was passed in 1986. It’s another for the government to publish the lists of donors. That strikes us as a swerve onto the road to ruin and a violation of civil rights.
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