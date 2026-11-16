A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
The Treasury Secretary takes a tough stance on the chip making giant.
Published:
Updated:
It may have been Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s hard-hitting responses in our Sunday Morning Futures interview, or maybe just a coincidence. Early this morning, the Commerce Department finally moved to close a loophole that has allowed Communist Chinese companies to lease Nvidia’s computing power from locations in other countries.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
It may have been Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s hard-hitting responses in our Sunday Morning Futures interview, or maybe just a coincidence. Early this morning, the Commerce Department finally moved to close a loophole that has allowed Communist Chinese companies to lease Nvidia’s computing power from locations in other countries.
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