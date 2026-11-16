Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The prime minister lays out his case for closer ties to European Union.
Published:
Updated:
Calling Brexit “the first domino to fall in a global move toward more isolationism and protectionism,” British prime minister Andy Burnham is laying out his push for returning to a closer economic relationship with the European Union.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Calling Brexit “the first domino to fall in a global move toward more isolationism and protectionism,” British prime minister Andy Burnham is laying out his push for returning to a closer economic relationship with the European Union.
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