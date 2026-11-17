A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
The current petition system, designed to keep non-serious and vanity candidates off the ballot, is flawed.
Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago is running for re-election next February. Yet he might have a problem even larger than his dismal 22 percent approval rating. Chicago, like most election jurisdictions in this country, uses the petition system to qualify for the ballot. The purpose, allegedly, is to keep non-serious and vanity candidates off the ballot.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago is running for re-election next February. Yet he might have a problem even larger than his dismal 22 percent approval rating. Chicago, like most election jurisdictions in this country, uses the petition system to qualify for the ballot. The purpose, allegedly, is to keep non-serious and vanity candidates off the ballot.
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