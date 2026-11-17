A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
After White House mediators posed with Russia team jackets, California’s Governor Newsom visited Ukraine to hand out hospital beds.
Published:
Updated:
In a battle of bridges, Ukraine pounded Vladimir Putin’s signature Crimean Bridge with drones and missiles Monday and Tuesday. Flying hundreds of miles, missiles scored direct hits on the arches, apparently knocking out the road section of the $4 billion bridge.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
In a battle of bridges, Ukraine pounded Vladimir Putin’s signature Crimean Bridge with drones and missiles Monday and Tuesday. Flying hundreds of miles, missiles scored direct hits on the arches, apparently knocking out the road section of the $4 billion bridge.
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