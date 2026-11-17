A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
It is suddenly becoming difficult to envision or even desire the vice president’s nomination as president two years from now.
It’s not two weeks since the midterm elections but already some sharp political turns have been executed by factions in both major parties. It was astonishingly ungracious and unwise for the vice president to issue on the day after the election the statement that the Iran War was responsible for the severe defeat that the administration suffered in the elections.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
It’s not two weeks since the midterm elections but already some sharp political turns have been executed by factions in both major parties. It was astonishingly ungracious and unwise for the vice president to issue on the day after the election the statement that the Iran War was responsible for the severe defeat that the administration suffered in the elections.
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