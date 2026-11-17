A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
David Richman is a lawyer for the former FBI director, who has been drawn into a tangle of prosecutions.
A filing in federal district court in Washington by David Richman, a longtime consigliere to former FBI director James Comey, sheds new light on the Department of Justice’s relentless push to prosecute President Trump’s adversary.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A filing in federal district court in Washington by David Richman, a longtime consigliere to former FBI director James Comey, sheds new light on the Department of Justice’s relentless push to prosecute President Trump’s adversary.
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