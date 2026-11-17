A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
Trump encourages him to join the GOP, though recent party switchers find mixed results.
Sometime between now and the sitting in January of the next Congress, Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania is going to face a moment of truth. He is resisting the socialist, anti-Israel newcomers seeking to control the next Congress. He is emerging, though, as a man without a party or a clear path to reelection.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Sometime between now and the sitting in January of the next Congress, Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania is going to face a moment of truth. He is resisting the socialist, anti-Israel newcomers seeking to control the next Congress. He is emerging, though, as a man without a party or a clear path to reelection.
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